Man wanted on rape and kidnapping charges captured in Florida

A man wanted on rape, kidnapping and robbery charges has been captured, the Central Alabama CrimeStoppers report.

The Montgomery Police Department notified CrimeStoppers Thursday of 29-year-old Geraldo J. Jackson's capture in Santa Rosa County, Florida. Jackson was taken into custody over the weekend by the U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Taskforce and charged with first degree rape, sodomy, robbery and kidnapping.

Jackson was wanted in connection to an offense that happened on May 26 at the intersection of Well Road and Old Selma Road in Montgomery. Details are limited in the case.

