Autaugaville to receive $166,500 for new water bottling plant

Gov. Kay Ivey's office announced Monday that a $166,500 grant will be awarded to the town of Autaugaville to be put toward a new water bottling plant.

The grant will provide infrastructure for MRaine Industries to bottle water from one of several artesian wells located in the Autaugaville area. According to a news release, MRaine Industries will be creating 25 new jobs for the area in the process.

According to company officials, water quality from the well has been tested and will continue to be monitored.

The money for the project will come from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA), which it receives from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

"When businesses locate in rural Alabama, they get to experience some of the best that Alabama has to offer," Ivey said. "MRaine Industries is creating 25 good jobs, and in the process making use of a natural resource in our state. I am delighted with the cooperation among other state and local leaders along with those in the private sector who made this project happen."

A 25,000-foot plant will be constructed on a five-acre site off Autauga County Road 165. Once construction starts, Mraine Industries says they will look to have the plant up and running within one year.

"Gov. Ivey prioritizes job creation in Alabama, particularly in rural communities, and she is working every day to increase those job opportunities for all Alabamians," said ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell. "With this ADECA grant, Gov. Ivey and ADECA are partnering will Autaugaville and local leaders to make this project a reality and create 25 valuable jobs."

