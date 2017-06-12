Prattville's Creek Walk Concert Series to kick off Tuesday night

The City of Prattville will kick off its fourth annual Creek Walk Concert Series on Tuesday at 7 p.m. behind City Hall and the police station.

The family friendly event will be held the second and fourth Tuesday of June and July and will feature local and regional bands. Admission to the event is free.

According to the City of Prattville website, various food vendors will be on site, and some local eateries will be open late to accommodate concert-goers.

Event officials are encouraging people to bring blankets, lawn chairs and coolers. However, no alcoholic beverages or glass containers are allowed at the venue.

Rock/pop band Outside the Inside, or OTI, will play original music Tuesday night. They will be the first of four bands to perform at the event.

A full list of bands and show times are below:

June 13 – OTI

June 27 – Bama Breeze

July 11 – John Bull Band

July 25 – Blackbird Pickers

For more information regarding the event, contact the Special Events Office at 334-595-0854.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.