Centurylink Foundation, Wiregrass Food Bank seek donations for food drive

Centurylink Foundation is raising money through an online food drive to help the Wiregrass Food Bank. They're asking for strictly monetary donations.

Food bank staff say there's typically a lack of food drives during the summer months. They expect the drive to be a great help.

Centurylink will match money raised for the food bank according to how many donations they receive. The backpack buddy program serves school age children from low income families, making sure they don't go without a meal.

Most students are out of school so the food drive will help prepare for the next school year. If they raise between $1,000 and $2500 the donation will be matched with $1,875, and if they reach more than $2500 in donations they will be matched with $3,750.

Wiregrass Area Food Bank Development Director, Julie Gonzalez, said a double match would buy more than $54,000 meals for people in need.

"Right now we're at the point where we have $1,050 in food drive donations. We would like to get to $2,501 because that would mean that we would double our match and we would bring in more than $60,000 for the food bank just through this two week online food drive," Gonzalez said.

The online food drive ends Friday at 10 p.m. To donate online visit this link. Checks or cash can also be mailed or d ropped off at the Wiregrass Food Bank, located at 382 Twitchell Rd. in Dothan.

