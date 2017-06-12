Huey Lewis and the News to perform in Montgomery on Tuesday night

The Montgomery Performing Arts Centre will be hosting Bay Area rock band Huey Lewis and the News on Tuesday night at 7:30.

The concert is being held in the Renaissance Hotel in downtown Montgomery, and tickets are still available. Prices on Ticketmaster for the event range from $37 to $125 per ticket.

Doors for Tuesday's concert open at 6:30 p.m.

The MPAC Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., as well as two hours before the concert.

Parking for the event is available for $7 at the parking garage, and valet parking is available for $13. There will also be additional parking spaces around the hotel, according to the MPAC website.

Seating for patrons with special needs is also available at the venue upon request through the MPAC Box Office.

Formed in 1979, the band is still going strong, and is currently on a nationwide tour.

