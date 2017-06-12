Roy Moore's Facebook page flooded with rainbow flag emojis

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - U.S. Senate candidate and outspoken same-sex marriage opponent Roy Moore is getting trolled on Facebook with hundreds of rainbow flag emojis.

Critics of the suspended Alabama Supreme Court justice flooded his campaign's Facebook page with the symbol for gay pride. The rainbow flag reaction emoji was unveiled for LGBT pride month in addition to the "like" and other buttons. It was attached to recent posts and comments on his campaign's Facebook page.

Moore was suspended as chief justice of Alabama's high court after a judicial discipline panel ruled he urged 68 probate judges to defy the U.S. Supreme Court decision allowing gays and lesbians to marry. Moore denied the accusation.

Moore is part of a crowded GOP field vying to fill Attorney General Jeff Sessions' former Senate seat.

