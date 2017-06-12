Trump announces 3 U.S. attorney nominations for Alabama

President Donald Trump announced his first wave of U.S. attorney candidates Monday, including three for Alabama.

According to the White House, Louis Franklin Sr. has been nominated for the Middle District of Alabama. Franklin has served in the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District for nearly 27 years.

Richard Moore, of Alabama, was nominated to serve the South District of Alabama. He is currently the inspector general for the Tennessee Valley Authority.

Jay E. Town, of Alabama, was nominated to serve the Northern District of Alabama. He is currently the senior prosecutor in the Madison County District Attorney's Office.

Trump in March ordered 46 U.S. attorneys who were holdovers from the Obama administration to tender their resignations.

