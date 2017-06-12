Rep. Mo Brooks says he has record to back up conservative values

North Alabama congressman Mo Brooks said his combination of leadership and ethics makes him the right choice for the U.S. Senate.

“No other candidate in this race has those two attributes they can promote,” Brooks said.

Brooks said not only does he talk the talk about his conservative values, but he walks the walk with his record. Mo Brooks is a member of the Freedom Caucus in Washington. He is known for being one of the more conservative congressmen.

“If you are looking for a record of proven conservative leadership, I’m it in this race,” he said.

Brooks is one of ten candidates running for the seat. Where many candidates are presenting themselves as Washington outsiders, Brooks said his time in congress gives him an advantage.

“All to often in campaigns do you have candidates who say they are going to do something, but once they get into elected office, they do another,” Brooks said.

He says his record in Washington shows he stays true to his promises.

“I do what I believe is best for the United States of America, come hell or high water,” Brooks said.

Brooks did mention how special interest was getting involved in the election, hurting any ability to "drain the swamp."

“In this race the swamp is fighting back," he said. "Pouring millions and millions of dollars into the coffers of a candidate that they think better represents swamp values."

Brooks, though, seems to be proud of his record and asks voters to look at the record of candidates, instead of what they say, when deciding who to vote for.

“If you like my record, then magnify my ability to impact policy by putting me in the United States Senate.” Brooks said.

