SBI investigating shooting at Lowndes County gas station

The Lowndes County Sheriff's Office and the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation are heading up a shooting investigation in Lowndesboro.

At around 6:30 p.m., officials responded to the scene at a gas station off U.S. Highway 80 East. According to Lowndes County Sheriff John Williams, an employee was shot and airlifted to a hospital. The victim remains in serious condition.

Corporal Jess Thornton with the Alabama State Troopers says SBI responded to the call of a possible robbery at the gas station involving a shooting, at the request of the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office.

At this time, no one is in custody.

