Sheriff's office, SBI respond to shooting at Lowndes County gas station

The Lowndes County Sheriff's Office and the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation are heading up a shooting investigation in Lowndesboro.

Officials responded to the scene at a gas station off U.S. Highway 80 East. According to Lowndes County sheriff John Williams, an employee was shot and airlifted to a hospital.

Corporal Jess Thornton with the Alabama State Troopers says SBI is responding to a call of a possible robbery at the gas station involving a shooting, at the request of the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office. Thornton says details are not yet clear.

We have a news team at the site of the shooting. Continue to check back for updates.

