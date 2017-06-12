Sheriff's office, SBI respond to shooting at Lowndes County gas - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

BREAKING

Sheriff's office, SBI respond to shooting at Lowndes County gas station

LOWNDES COUNTY, AL (WSFA) -

The Lowndes County Sheriff's Office and the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation are heading up a shooting investigation in Lowndesboro. 

Officials responded to the scene at a gas station off U.S. Highway 80 East. According to Lowndes County sheriff John Williams, an employee was shot and airlifted to a hospital. 

Corporal Jess Thornton with the Alabama State Troopers says SBI is responding to a call of a possible robbery at the gas station involving a shooting, at the request of the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office. Thornton says details are not yet clear. 

