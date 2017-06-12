Traveling lawnmower makes stop in Wetumpka

An Alabama A&M student made a stop in Wetumpka on Tuesday as part of a nationwide tour of mowing people's lawns for free.

Rodney Smith Jr., a 27-year-old from Huntsville, made it his goal to mow a lawn in every state in the U.S. this summer.

It's all part of his "50-Yard Challenge," which is meant to get people to cut 50 lawns in their communities for free.

After starting his mission on May 10, Smith made a stop at a home on Shawnee Drive. Smith said he will now fly to Alaska and then Hawaii to mow his final two lawns. Up until now, Smith said he has been using his dad's car to travel the country.

"My objective is to expand the name and make people more aware of Raising Men Lawn Care Service, as well as encourage kids to get out there and make a difference in their community," Smith said.

Smith, a social work major, is the founder of Raising Men Lawn Care Service, which provides lawn care to elders, single mothers, veterans and the handicapped. According to the RMLCS website, the program is also a way to reach the local youth by teaching them lawn care and social skills.

According to Smith, anyone who wants to participate in the 50-Yard Challenge just needs to send in a photo of them mowing, raking or snow shoveling a yard, and they will be sent a white RMLCS shirt as well as eye and ear protection.

For every 10 lawns cut, Smith said that participants will receive different colored shirts to mark their progress. For those who complete the challenge, Smith's website says they will come visit you, cut lawns with you, and gift you with more shirts and even a new lawn mower.

As of now, Smith said that no one from the River Region has accepted his challenge.

"Not yet, but hopefully soon," he said. "After they see this they may want to step up and take part in the 50-Yard Challenge. We've got kids all over taking part in it."

