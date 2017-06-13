Montgomery Police offer free service to keep homes safe during vacations

Headed on vacation soon? If you're worried about your home being disturbed or broken into the Montgomery police department has a solution.

VIPS, which stands for Volunteers in Police services, will check on your house every day while you're away to make sure nothing happens while you're gone. Department officials say the Montgomery Police Department will get in touch with you if any unusual or criminal activity is spotted on your property.

There's no cost for this service. all you have to do is dial 311 to let them know when you'll be out of town and when you're coming back home.

You can also make your vacation home check request online by clicking this link.

Reporter Bethany Davis has more information on Today in Alabama.

