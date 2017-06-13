Montgomery Police offer free service to keep homes safe during vacations

(W)hen I was given the opportunity to follow through with something that I’ve known for a long time that I’m capable of doing, it felt great, I feel vindicated because of it. I’ve never felt better in my life," convicted killer Brenton Walker said at his sentencing.More >>
A 5-year-old died on a day care bus in West Memphis, Arkansas.More >>
The only reason Tiffany Johnson agreed to do an interview was to tell people why she’s alive today. She'll be the first to say she shouldn't be here after a shark brutally attacked her while snorkeling in the Bahamas last week. “I felt a bump and I look over and I was face to face with the shark. And he had my arm in his mouth,” she said. The moments that followed seem like they're straight out of a Hollywood movie. “I went to yank back my ...More >>
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.More >>
The Newport Police Department confirmed Tuesday morning that an arrest was made in the shooting death of Lt. Patrick Weatherford.More >>
A Georgia man is dead following a single-vehicle car crash on U.S. 280 Wednesday.More >>
The Huntsville teen killed in the deadly Atlanta, Georgia bus crash was laid to rest on Monday.More >>
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.More >>
A new bill signed by Governor Kay Ivey will now require the Alabama Department of Education to develop and implement an electronic notification system.More >>
Meth is a growing issue in Troy, one that police want parents to talk about with their children, but for one man, it was a life-altering experience.More >>
On June 8, 2017, Auburn Police arrested Elijah Lee, age 19 from Auburn on warrants charging him with burglary third degree and theft of property third degree.More >>
The Newport Police Department confirmed Tuesday morning that an arrest was made in the shooting death of Lt. Patrick Weatherford.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions' testimony to the Senate Intelligence committee Tuesday will be open to the public.More >>
Jurors in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial want to hear more of his deposition testimony from the accuser's lawsuit when they resume deliberations on Tuesday.More >>
