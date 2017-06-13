I-65/ I-85 interchange delayed after tractor-trailer overturns

Motorists traveling on I-65 northbound and southbound onto the I-85 northbound interchange are experiencing delays after a crash, according to officials with the Montgomery Police Department.

According to Capt. Regina Duckett, the single-vehicle crash involves an overturned tractor-trailer. Duckett says there are minor injuries involved in this crash.

Traffic in the area remains delayed. We will continue to monitor this crash and update when lanes have officials reopened.

