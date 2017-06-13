Lanes of I-65/85 interchange reopen after tractor-trailer overtu - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Lanes of I-65/85 interchange reopen after tractor-trailer overturns

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Lanes of I-65 northbound and southbound traveling onto the I-85 northbound interchange are back open after a crash caused delays Tuesday morning.

According to Capt. Regina Duckett with the Montgomery Police Department, the single-vehicle crash involved an overturned tractor-trailer. Duckett said injuries were minor.

Traffic in the area remained delayed throughout the morning as crews worked to removed the trailer. 

