Eric: Wet, wetter, wettest

An active radar this morning will serve as an appetizer for more rain to come as we head into our Tuesday afternoon. While the threat of rain/storms is in the forecast most everywhere, rain chances today are not created equal.

TODAY: Showers are ongoing across generally the southern third of Alabama. This falls in line where the highest overall rain coverage is expected to be throughout the day. Models indicate a moisture gradient north to south with higher moisture content the farther south you go. As a result, highest rain chances fall south of HWY 80/I-85 and coverage diminishes north of there.

Not much sense in splitting hairs over specific towns and communities, but the overall premise of wetter south will reign supreme today.

Expect highs to range from the middle 80s to the lower 90s on the higher end of things.

LOOKING AHEAD: If nothing else, the pattern remains consistent. The overall flavor of our weather into the weekend will feature more heat and humidity with daily downpours favoring the afternoon time frame. While rain chance deviates slightly day to day, there are no earth-shattering changes to the overall big picture. What has been a wet 2017 and a wet June will continue over the next 7 days.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.