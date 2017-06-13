Change of venue denied in Montgomery police officer's murder case

A Montgomery police officer's upcoming murder trial will remain in the capital city following a judge's denial of a venue change request.

Officer Aaron Smith will go to trial for the shooting death of Gregory Gunn in October.

Smith's attorney's have been fighting for a change of venue to insure a fair and impartial trial. A motion filed in December stated that Smith's attorneys believe the Montgomery County community has been “infested” with racial prejudice and hatred towards their client.

The motion went on to claim media coverage has caused the case to be “entangled with racial undertones by citizens and political figures within the county."

