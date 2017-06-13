Deputies: Naked man, woman found in neighbor's yard

Two Montgomery County residents are facing charges after documents say they were found naked and "acting bizarre" in a neighbor’s yard.

According to court documents, Lance Christopher Knighton, 33 of Ramer, is charged with indecent exposure, criminal trespassing second degree and breaking and entering into a vehicle. Deidra Norris, 36 also of Ramer, is charged with indecent exposure.

The charges are related to an incident that happened on Monday around 9 a.m. Documents say the victims called deputies after witnessing Knighton and Norris naked on their property "acting bizarre”. The victim also says Knighton broke into a vehicle on the property and took a green towel.

According to Capt. George Beaudry, Knighton was transported from the scene to a local hospital for treatment of a medical problem not related to the incident. Deputies then obtained warrants and took Knighton into custody the following day.

Documents also show Knighton is known to the victims and has committed criminal offenses against them in the past.

Norris and Knighton were taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility. Documents show Knighton under a $6,000 bond while Norris’ bond amount has been set at $500.

