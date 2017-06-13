Dallas County hits 17-year low on jobless rate

The jobless rate in Dallas County hit a 17-year low in April of 6.9 percent.

Local economic leaders attribute the drop to more companies hiring in recent months, a reflection of the fact they're feeling better about the economy.

One year ago the unemployment rate stood at around 8 percent, and it was more than 21 percent in 2009 during the height of the Great Recession.

More than 5,000 people drive into the county for work, and the county is home to not one, but three automotive suppliers. They alone employ 1,000.

Reporter Bryan Henry is in Dallas County and will have more details coming up in our evening newscasts.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.