Dallas County jobless rate hits 17-year low

It's been a long row to hoe for Dallas County, a county saddled with perpetually high unemployment rates over the years with the highest coming during the height of the Great Recession in 2009. Then, it was at a grim 21 percent.

Today, there appears to be some relief.

"The best it's been since I can remember," admitted Selma-Dallas County Economic Development Authority Executive Director Wayne Vardaman.

The latest numbers from the Alabama Department of Labor in April show the jobless rate stood at 6.9 percent, down from 8 percent a year earlier. So what's behind the surge in hiring?

"We got 28 manufacturing or distribution companies," Vardaman explained. "I just think what that says the market is healthy and the existing industries are investing in the communities."

Connie Messer is the human resources officer at Bush Hog, a 65-year old company in Selma that's recently hired 30 people with plans to hire a few more in the future.

"We definitely plan to hire more for two reasons; everybody wants to grow, you don't want to stay the same and you gotta change, so we have a 5-year plan that has a tremendous amount of growth potential in that plan," said Messer.

Now comes perhaps the most challenging aspect of the new jobless rate; sustaining it. Based on those numbers from April, Dallas County had the lowest jobless rate of six counties in what's commonly known as the Black Belt.

