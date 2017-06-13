WATCH: AG Jeff Sessions testifying before Senate Intelligence Committee

Another high-profile hearing focused on Russian interference in the 2016 election is set to take place on Capitol Hill.

United States Attorney General Jeff Sessions will testify seat before the Senate Intelligence Committee at 1:30 p.m. WSFA 12 News will air this testimony on-air, online, on our mobile app and on Facebook live.

Senators are expected to ask some key questions about some things directly related to Sessions' roles as a President Trump's campaign surrogate and now attorney general. Also, some questions may be asked that were prompted by Former FBI Director James Comey's testimony last week.

