SWAC will drop football title game after upcoming season - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

SWAC will drop football title game after upcoming season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - The Southwestern Athletic Conference has decided to end its annual football championship game following the 2017 season.

The winner of the SWAC's regular-season title will now go directly to the Celebration Bowl and play against the winner of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. The Air Force Reserve Celebration Bowl was created in 2015.

SWAC Commissioner Duer Sharp said in a release that "by focusing on the Celebration Bowl, we can continue to grow the AFRCB as an (historically black colleges and universities) classic for the teams and fans of both conferences and for HBCU football nationally."

The SWAC championship game has been played since 1999. The conference said it will work with SWAC members to develop a tie-breaker procedure and deal with schedule changes that might arise from the new format.

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • SPORTSSPORTSMore>>

  • SWAC will drop football title game after upcoming season

    SWAC will drop football title game after upcoming season

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 2:59 PM EDT2017-06-13 18:59:44 GMT

    The Southwestern Athletic Conference has decided to end its annual football championship game following the 2017 season.

    More >>

    The Southwestern Athletic Conference has decided to end its annual football championship game following the 2017 season.

    More >>

  • Golf tournament held ahead of Montgomery FCS Kickoff Classic

    Golf tournament held ahead of Montgomery FCS Kickoff Classic

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 4:56 PM EDT2017-06-13 20:56:54 GMT
    (Source: WSFA 12 News)(Source: WSFA 12 News)

    Just a few months remain until the inaugural Montgomery FCS Kickoff Classic between two powerhouse programs: Jacksonville State and the University of Tennessee Chattanooga. 

    More >>

    Just a few months remain until the inaugural Montgomery FCS Kickoff Classic between two powerhouse programs: Jacksonville State and the University of Tennessee Chattanooga. 

    More >>

  • Bubba Thompson drafted in first round to Texas Rangers

    Bubba Thompson drafted in first round to Texas Rangers

    Monday, June 12 2017 11:36 PM EDT2017-06-13 03:36:14 GMT
    Bubba Thompson at the MLB Draft in New York City. Photo: Mary Thompson.Bubba Thompson at the MLB Draft in New York City. Photo: Mary Thompson.

    Bubba Thompson went to the Texas Rangers with the 26th overall pick.

    More >>

    Bubba Thompson went to the Texas Rangers with the 26th overall pick.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly