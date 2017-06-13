Clanton police seeking info on gas station break-in

The Clanton Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding a break-in at a gas station to come forward.

According to police, a male suspect in his late teens to early twenties broke into the Quick Stop convenience store at about 3:30 a.m. last Thursday.

The suspect broke a window and stole tobacco and alcohol products, police say.

In video collected from the store's surveillance cameras, the suspect is seen wearing black and red shorts, an Alabama hoodie and what may be house shoes.

If anyone has any information regarding the suspect in the video, officials are urging them to contact Detective Whitney Ray or to message the CPD Facebook page.

