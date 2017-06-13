New state task force to focus on juvenile justice system

Gov. Kay Ivey and other state leaders announced the formation of the Alabama Juvenile Task Force Tuesday.

The task force's goal is to review Alabama's juvenile justice system and work on policy recommendations for the 2018 legislative session.

The topics will include public safety, youth accountability, controlling costs, and improving outcomes for youth, families and communities.

The task force will submit a report to state leadership in December.

There are 22 members on the task force, including lawmakers, law enforcement, judges, district attorneys and public defenders.

