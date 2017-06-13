Golf tournament held ahead of Montgomery FCS Kickoff Classic

(W)hen I was given the opportunity to follow through with something that I’ve known for a long time that I’m capable of doing, it felt great, I feel vindicated because of it. I’ve never felt better in my life," convicted killer Brenton Walker said at his sentencing.More >>
Authorities say inmates killed two prison guards during a bus transport in Georgia and are now being sought by law enforcement.More >>
A 5-year-old died on a van at a children's health clinic in West Memphis, Arkansas.More >>
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says that North Korea has released Otto Warmbier, an American serving a 15-year prison term with hard labor for alleged anti-state acts.More >>
A multi-state manhunt is underway after two Baldwin State Prison inmates shot and killed two corrections officers on board a transport bus Tuesday in Putnam County, investigators said.More >>
The Southwestern Athletic Conference has decided to end its annual football championship game following the 2017 season.More >>
Just a few months remain until the inaugural Montgomery FCS Kickoff Classic between two powerhouse programs: Jacksonville State and the University of Tennessee Chattanooga.More >>
Bubba Thompson went to the Texas Rangers with the 26th overall pick.More >>
The Blazers know a little something about building, as UAB is rebuilding its football program. Head Coach Bill Clark and some of his players worked with the Greater Birmingham Habitat for Humanity over in Pleasant Grove.More >>
It was quite the year for Jonathan Allen.More >>
SunTrust Park will ditch its baseball diamond in lieu of a gridiron when Jacksonville State takes on Kennesaw State next fall.More >>
For the second-straight year, the Southwestern Athletic Conference has recognized Alabama State University as the winners of the Sadie Magee/Barbara Jacket Award, C.D. Henry Award, as well as the James Frank Commissioner's Cup for the 2016-17 academic year.More >>
The 68th annual Future Masters golf tournament is just a little over one week away from teeing off at the Dothan country club.More >>
