Golf tournament held ahead of Montgomery FCS Kickoff Classic

Just a few months remain until the inaugural Montgomery FCS Kickoff Classic between two powerhouse programs: Jacksonville State and the University of Tennessee Chattanooga. In honor of the upcoming game, a golf tournament was held at the RTJ Capitol Hill Course in Prattville.

Many coaches from both programs, including head coaches John Grass of the Jacksonville Gamecocks and Tom Arth of the Chattanooga Mocs, came to play some golf and meet organizers of this historic event.

"I think you need to start out with a big challenge early, which is better than a tune up game you might call it. I think it's good to start out with somebody like a playoff game," said Grass.

"That's something that's important to me, that's something that I believe in, in playing the best opponents that you possibly can," Arth said. "I know that Jacksonville State is an incredible program. They've had so much success and we're going to find out where we stand right away and will learn a lot from that experience."

The game kicks off at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery on August 26. Time is yet to be released.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.