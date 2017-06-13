Man arrested following incident at Prattville Target

The Prattville Police Department arrested an Elmore County man Tuesday morning in connection to an incident that took place at the Prattville Target.

The department issued a warrant for Christopher Michael Dickey’s, 32, arrest on Monday for the charge of Aggravated Criminal Surveillance. Ashley Walters, 21, said she was shopping at Target on June 1 when another customer told her a man was using his phone to capture images up her skirt.

Prattville Police said investigators had to obtain surveillance footage and work with the district attorney’s office to determine the proper charge.

At around 9:30 a.m., members of PPD’s Investigation Unit and Patrol Division located Dickey at a local business and took him into custody.

Dickey is being held at the Autauga Metro Jail on a $1,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.