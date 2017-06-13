Man arrested following incident at Prattville Target

(W)hen I was given the opportunity to follow through with something that I’ve known for a long time that I’m capable of doing, it felt great, I feel vindicated because of it. I’ve never felt better in my life," convicted killer Brenton Walker said at his sentencing.More >>
Authorities say inmates killed two prison guards during a bus transport in Georgia and are now being sought by law enforcement.More >>
A 5-year-old died on a van at a children's health clinic in West Memphis, Arkansas.More >>
A manhunt is underway for two escaped inmates accused of shooting and killing two correctional officers, and a $60,000 reward is being offered in this investigation.More >>
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.More >>
Authorities say inmates killed two prison guards during a bus transport in Georgia and are now being sought by law enforcement.More >>
Jurors in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial want to hear more of his deposition testimony from the accuser's lawsuit when they resume deliberations on Tuesday.More >>
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says that North Korea has released Otto Warmbier, an American serving a 15-year prison term with hard labor for alleged anti-state acts.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions' testimony to the Senate Intelligence committee Tuesday will be open to the public.More >>
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's Special Victims Unit has seen a dramatic increase in the number of crimes against children involving technology.More >>
A multi-state manhunt is underway after two Baldwin State Prison inmates shot and killed two corrections officers on board a transport bus Tuesday in Putnam County, investigators said.More >>
The following are reactions to Attorney General Jeff Session's testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday.More >>
Kudos to the Alabama Department of Corrections for working to rid our state prisons of crimes being committed within the prison walls.More >>
Acting U.S. Attorney A. Clark Morris announced Tuesday that a company accused of installing untested water lines in Dale County in 2015 has pleaded guilty.More >>
