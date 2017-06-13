FL corporation pleads guilty to false water testing in Dale County

Acting U.S. Attorney A. Clark Morris announced Tuesday that a company accused of installing untested water lines in Dale County in 2015 has pleaded guilty.

Roberson Excavation, Inc., based out of Milton, Florida, has been convicted of committing wire fraud after one of its employees pleaded guilty to falsifying water samples. That employee, Darin Lewis, 46, of Crestview, Florida, was convicted of conspiring to commit wire fraud.

According to trial evidence, the Dale County Water Authority hired Roberson Excavation to install water lines in the Marley Mill area in 2014. The project was delayed, however, with a financial penalty of $500 being imposed on the company with each passing day that it remained incomplete.

In an effort to speed up the project's process, Lewis knowingly submitted clean water samples to a laboratory from already-tested water lines. On behalf of his employer, he claimed that the submitted samples were from the newly installed lines.

The result was Roberson Excavation installing water lines for public use that had not been adequately tested for harmful bacteria.

"Roberson Excavation clearly placed profit over the well-being of an entire community," Morris said. "We are thankful that no one became sick as a result of this unlawful corner-cutting and the responsible parties deserve to be held accountable for their potentially dangerous actions."

Lewis was hired by Roberson Excavation in January 2015, and submitted the fraudulent samples on Feb. 17 of that year.

"The falsification of laboratory data, which was funded by U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) state revolving funds, is completely unacceptable," said Sean Earle, an official with the EPA. "This guilty plea by Roberson Excavation, Inc. demonstrates the OIG's commitment to work successfully with our law enforcement partners."

The company and Lewis will now await their sentencing on Sept. 11 before United States District Judge Carlos E. Mendoza.

Roberson Excavation will face a maximum fine of $250,000, while Lewis faces up to five years in jail.

The company has offered $154,000 in restitution to the Dale County Water Authority.

