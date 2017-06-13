Alabama task force sees increase in crimes against children

(W)hen I was given the opportunity to follow through with something that I’ve known for a long time that I’m capable of doing, it felt great, I feel vindicated because of it. I’ve never felt better in my life," convicted killer Brenton Walker said at his sentencing.More >>
(W)hen I was given the opportunity to follow through with something that I’ve known for a long time that I’m capable of doing, it felt great, I feel vindicated because of it. I’ve never felt better in my life," convicted killer Brenton Walker said at his sentencing.More >>
A 5-year-old died on a van at a children's health clinic in West Memphis, Arkansas.More >>
A 5-year-old died on a van at a children's health clinic in West Memphis, Arkansas.More >>
Authorities say inmates killed two prison guards during a bus transport in Georgia and are now being sought by law enforcement.More >>
Authorities say inmates killed two prison guards during a bus transport in Georgia and are now being sought by law enforcement.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions' testimony to the Senate Intelligence committee Tuesday will be open to the public.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions' testimony to the Senate Intelligence committee Tuesday will be open to the public.More >>
Before North Royalton police took George Brinkman into custody early Tuesday morning following an overnight standoff situation with SWAT teams and local law enforcement officials, he spoke to Cleveland 19's Lacey Crisp on Facebook.More >>
Before North Royalton police took George Brinkman into custody early Tuesday morning following an overnight standoff situation with SWAT teams and local law enforcement officials, he spoke to Cleveland 19's Lacey Crisp on Facebook.More >>
Authorities say inmates killed two prison guards during a bus transport in Georgia and are now being sought by law enforcement.More >>
Authorities say inmates killed two prison guards during a bus transport in Georgia and are now being sought by law enforcement.More >>
Jurors in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial want to hear more of his deposition testimony from the accuser's lawsuit when they resume deliberations on Tuesday.More >>
Jurors in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial want to hear more of his deposition testimony from the accuser's lawsuit when they resume deliberations on Tuesday.More >>
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says that North Korea has released Otto Warmbier, an American serving a 15-year prison term with hard labor for alleged anti-state acts.More >>
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says that North Korea has released Otto Warmbier, an American serving a 15-year prison term with hard labor for alleged anti-state acts.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions' testimony to the Senate Intelligence committee Tuesday will be open to the public.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions' testimony to the Senate Intelligence committee Tuesday will be open to the public.More >>
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's Special Victims Unit has seen a dramatic increase in the number of crimes against children involving technology.More >>
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's Special Victims Unit has seen a dramatic increase in the number of crimes against children involving technology.More >>
A multi-state manhunt is underway after two Baldwin State Prison inmates shot and killed two corrections officers on board a transport bus Tuesday in Putnam County, investigators said.More >>
A multi-state manhunt is underway after two Baldwin State Prison inmates shot and killed two corrections officers on board a transport bus Tuesday in Putnam County, investigators said.More >>
The following are reactions to Attorney General Jeff Session's testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday.More >>
The following are reactions to Attorney General Jeff Session's testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday.More >>
Kudos to the Alabama Department of Corrections for working to rid our state prisons of crimes being committed within the prison walls.More >>
Kudos to the Alabama Department of Corrections for working to rid our state prisons of crimes being committed within the prison walls.More >>
Acting U.S. Attorney A. Clark Morris announced Tuesday that a company accused of installing untested water lines in Dale County in 2015 has pleaded guilty.More >>
Acting U.S. Attorney A. Clark Morris announced Tuesday that a company accused of installing untested water lines in Dale County in 2015 has pleaded guilty.More >>