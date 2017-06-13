Faulkner's Basabe drafted by Padres in 8th round

It was quite the year for Jonathan Allen.More >>
The Atlanta Falcons wide receiver earned the award after helping the Falcons make their first Super Bowl appearance since 1998 and second in franchise history.More >>
After spending the last 20 months assisting Auburn baseball, Brad Bohannon gets his first head coaching job 126 miles up the road here in Tuscaloosa, just hours after coaching Auburn in a regional final. He was officially introduced as the 32nd head coach in Crimson Tide baseball history.More >>
Brad Bohannon, the 2015 American Baseball Coaches Association and Baseball America National Assistant Coach of the Year, has been named head baseball coach at The University of Alabama, Director of Athletics Greg Byrne announced on Thursday.More >>
The National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) announced its 2017 All-America honorees Thursday at ASA Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City and Alabama junior pitcher Alexis Osorio has been selected as a First Team All-American.More >>
Auburn sophomore right-hander Casey Mize was named a third-team All-American by Baseball America, the publication announced Thursday.More >>
Auburn junior right-hander Keegan Thompson struck out a season-high nine batters, and a 3-run home run by freshman Will Holland provided the difference in a 7-4 win over UCF Friday in the NCAA Tallahassee Regional.More >>
Auburn (35-24) baseball is preparing for the Tallahassee Regional in the NCAA Tournament.More >>
Stephen Davis Jr., son of former Auburn running back Stephen Davis, is transferring to South Carolina, his home state, per a report from The State.More >>
Faulkner shortstop Olivier Basabe has been selected by the San Diego Padres as the 228th pick in the eighth round of the MLB draft. The junior out of Maracaibo, Venezuela, became the first NAIA chosen this year.More >>
It's a great time to be a Troy Trojan. A surge in success in several athletic programs across the board has given the Trojans national exposure.More >>
Huntingdon Director of Golf Dave Schreyer was named the Division III Coach of the Year with the release of the Golf Coaches Association of America’s Dave Williams Awards on Tuesday.More >>
Faulkner (54-12) and Lewis-Clark State (40-14) battled back and forth through 6 1/2 innings in tonight’s Avista-NAIA World Series championship game here at Harris Field, but a two-run seventh frame proved too much for the Eagles to overcome and ultimately paved the way to the 6-4 decision and the Warriors’ third consecutive title.More >>
With 20 years of coaching track and field at Alabama State University under his belt, head coach Ritchie Beene is heading to the NCAA National Championships for the third time.More >>
The Southwestern Athletic Conference has decided to end its annual football championship game following the 2017 season.More >>
Faulkner shortstop Olivier Basabe has been selected by the San Diego Padres as the 228th pick in the eighth round of the MLB draft. The junior out of Maracaibo, Venezuela, became the first NAIA chosen this year.More >>
Just a few months remain until the inaugural Montgomery FCS Kickoff Classic between two powerhouse programs: Jacksonville State and the University of Tennessee Chattanooga.More >>
Bubba Thompson went to the Texas Rangers with the 26th overall pick.More >>
The Blazers know a little something about building, as UAB is rebuilding its football program. Head Coach Bill Clark and some of his players worked with the Greater Birmingham Habitat for Humanity over in Pleasant Grove.More >>
It was quite the year for Jonathan Allen.More >>
SunTrust Park will ditch its baseball diamond in lieu of a gridiron when Jacksonville State takes on Kennesaw State next fall.More >>
For the second-straight year, the Southwestern Athletic Conference has recognized Alabama State University as the winners of the Sadie Magee/Barbara Jacket Award, C.D. Henry Award, as well as the James Frank Commissioner's Cup for the 2016-17 academic year.More >>
The 68th annual Future Masters golf tournament is just a little over one week away from teeing off at the Dothan country club.More >>
