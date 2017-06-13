Faulkner's Basabe drafted by Padres in 8th round

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (Faulkner Athletics) - Faulkner shortstop Olivier Basabe has been selected by the San Diego Padres as the 228th pick in the eighth round of the MLB draft. The junior out of Maracaibo, Venezuela, became the first NAIA chosen this year.

Basabe finds himself among a select few Eagles to garner such high esteem in the MLB selection process. He's only the fifth player in Faulkner history to be drafted inside the Top 10 rounds and only the third since 1989.

The infielder is the second-highest drafted position player in program history, second only to 1987 St. Louis Cardinals selection Anthony Grier.

Pitcher Corey Black, a fourth round pick by the New York Yankees in 2012, and pitcher Austin Adams, a fifth rounder who went to the Cleveland Indians in 2009, are the only players to go higher in the draft in recent years.

Pitcher Shane Reynolds was the highest selection ever for Faulkner with a third round nod from the Houston Astros in 1989.

