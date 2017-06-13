Faulkner's Basabe drafted by Padres in 8th round - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Faulkner's Basabe drafted by Padres in 8th round

SOURCE: WSFA 12 SPORTS SOURCE: WSFA 12 SPORTS

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (Faulkner Athletics) - Faulkner shortstop Olivier Basabe has been selected by the San Diego Padres as the 228th pick in the eighth round of the MLB draft. The junior out of Maracaibo, Venezuela, became the first NAIA chosen this year.

Basabe finds himself among a select few Eagles to garner such high esteem in the MLB selection process. He's only the fifth player in Faulkner history to be drafted inside the Top 10 rounds and only the third since 1989. 

The infielder is the second-highest drafted position player in program history, second only to 1987 St. Louis Cardinals selection Anthony Grier.

Pitcher Corey Black, a fourth round pick by the New York Yankees in 2012, and pitcher Austin Adams, a fifth rounder who went to the Cleveland Indians in 2009, are the only players to go higher in the draft in recent years.

Pitcher Shane Reynolds was the highest selection ever for Faulkner with a third round nod from the Houston Astros in 1989.

(COURTESY: Faulkner Athletics) 

  • AlabamaMore>>

  • Alabama's Jonathan Allen named state's top amateur athlete

    Alabama's Jonathan Allen named state's top amateur athlete

    Friday, June 9 2017 4:41 PM EDT2017-06-09 20:41:52 GMT
    (Source: WSFA 12 News)(Source: WSFA 12 News)

    It was quite the year for Jonathan Allen.

    More >>

    It was quite the year for Jonathan Allen.

    More >>

  • Alabama sportswriters name Julio Jones pro athlete of year

    Alabama sportswriters name Julio Jones pro athlete of year

    Thursday, June 8 2017 12:29 PM EDT2017-06-08 16:29:52 GMT
    Atlanta Falcons' Julio Jones (11) makes a catch against New England Patriots' Eric Rowe (25) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)Atlanta Falcons' Julio Jones (11) makes a catch against New England Patriots' Eric Rowe (25) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

    The Atlanta Falcons wide receiver earned the award after helping the Falcons make their first Super Bowl appearance since 1998 and second in franchise history.

    More >>

    The Atlanta Falcons wide receiver earned the award after helping the Falcons make their first Super Bowl appearance since 1998 and second in franchise history.

    More >>

  • Brad Bohannon named head baseball coach at Alabama

    Brad Bohannon named head baseball coach at Alabama

    Monday, June 5 2017 5:05 PM EDT2017-06-05 21:05:36 GMT
    (Source: WSFA 12 News)(Source: WSFA 12 News)

    After spending the last 20 months assisting Auburn baseball, Brad Bohannon gets his first head coaching job 126 miles up the road here in Tuscaloosa, just hours after coaching Auburn in a regional final. He was officially introduced as the 32nd head coach in Crimson Tide baseball history.  

    More >>

    After spending the last 20 months assisting Auburn baseball, Brad Bohannon gets his first head coaching job 126 miles up the road here in Tuscaloosa, just hours after coaching Auburn in a regional final. He was officially introduced as the 32nd head coach in Crimson Tide baseball history.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly