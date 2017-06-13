AL leaders react to Sessions' testimony

Here's how some of Alabama's leaders are reacting to U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions' testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday.
“I applaud Attorney General Sessions for testifying publicly before the Senate Intelligence Committee. I’m glad he took the opportunity to forcefully defend himself and set the record straight amid unfair partisan attacks. I have always known Attorney General Sessions to be a man of the highest integrity, and he demonstrated that today.”
- Rep. Martha Roby - District 2 - (R-AL)
"Attorney General Jeff Sessions is an individual of the highest character and moral fiber. The public testimony he gave to the Senate Intelligence Committee today clearly proves this. He volunteered to testify openly so all of America could hear his truth.
"I have personally witnessed the integrity of Attorney General Sessions over a span of over 30 years, both in his role as a friend and public servant to our state. Attorney General Sessions served Alabama faithfully and honestly for years, in the same way he now leads the Justice Department, with the utmost integrity and loyalty to America.
"This draining false ploy by the Democrats to focus on Attorney General Sessions is nothing more than a partisan disruption. The Democrat Party has lost control and is desperately clawing at anything and everything, in an attempt to distract the American people from what President Trump is accomplishing.
"The American people deserve better than this. It's time for Democrats to back away from outrageous stall tactics and let President Trump do what he was elected to do in a historic election, to Make America Great Again."
- AL Republican Party Chairman Terry Lathan
“Thank goodness for Jeff Sessions. He is a man of the highest integrity and honesty.
“The American people heard the truth today. Now it's time for the liberal media elite and the Democrats to stop their frivolous attacks on President Trump so we can start the people's work.”
- AL Rep. Mike Rogers - District 3 - (R-AL)
“I am not at all surprised that the Jeff Sessions who testified today was the same Jeff Sessions I have known for almost forty years. He was honest, knowledgeable of the law, direct, and professional. I continue to have complete confidence and trust in him as he serves as our Attorney General."
- AL Rep. Bradley Byrne - District 1 - (R-AL)
We will add more reactions to Sessions' testimony as it becomes available.
Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.
(W)hen I was given the opportunity to follow through with something that I’ve known for a long time that I’m capable of doing, it felt great, I feel vindicated because of it. I’ve never felt better in my life," convicted killer Brenton Walker said at his sentencing.More >>
(W)hen I was given the opportunity to follow through with something that I’ve known for a long time that I’m capable of doing, it felt great, I feel vindicated because of it. I’ve never felt better in my life," convicted killer Brenton Walker said at his sentencing.More >>
Authorities say inmates killed two prison guards during a bus transport in Georgia and are now being sought by law enforcement.More >>
Authorities say inmates killed two prison guards during a bus transport in Georgia and are now being sought by law enforcement.More >>
A 5-year-old died on a van at a children's health clinic in West Memphis, Arkansas.More >>
A 5-year-old died on a van at a children's health clinic in West Memphis, Arkansas.More >>
A manhunt is underway for two escaped inmates accused of shooting and killing two correctional officers, and a $60,000 reward is being offered in this investigation.More >>
A manhunt is underway for two escaped inmates accused of shooting and killing two correctional officers, and a $60,000 reward is being offered in this investigation.More >>
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.More >>
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.More >>
Staff on Capitol Hill told reporters Tuesday that they had to "stop filming" and would not be able to record interviews with senators without prior permission.More >>
Staff on Capitol Hill told reporters Tuesday that they had to "stop filming" and would not be able to record interviews with senators without prior permission.More >>
Authorities say inmates killed two prison guards during a bus transport in Georgia and are now being sought by law enforcement.More >>
Authorities say inmates killed two prison guards during a bus transport in Georgia and are now being sought by law enforcement.More >>
Jurors in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial want to hear more of his deposition testimony from the accuser's lawsuit when they resume deliberations on Tuesday.More >>
Jurors in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial want to hear more of his deposition testimony from the accuser's lawsuit when they resume deliberations on Tuesday.More >>
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says that North Korea has released Otto Warmbier, an American serving a 15-year prison term with hard labor for alleged anti-state acts.More >>
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says that North Korea has released Otto Warmbier, an American serving a 15-year prison term with hard labor for alleged anti-state acts.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions' testimony to the Senate Intelligence committee Tuesday will be open to the public.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions' testimony to the Senate Intelligence committee Tuesday will be open to the public.More >>
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's Special Victims Unit has seen a dramatic increase in the number of crimes against children involving technology.More >>
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's Special Victims Unit has seen a dramatic increase in the number of crimes against children involving technology.More >>
A multi-state manhunt is underway after two Baldwin State Prison inmates shot and killed two corrections officers on board a transport bus Tuesday in Putnam County, investigators said.More >>
A multi-state manhunt is underway after two Baldwin State Prison inmates shot and killed two corrections officers on board a transport bus Tuesday in Putnam County, investigators said.More >>
The following are reactions to Attorney General Jeff Session's testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday.More >>
The following are reactions to Attorney General Jeff Session's testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday.More >>
Kudos to the Alabama Department of Corrections for working to rid our state prisons of crimes being committed within the prison walls.More >>
Kudos to the Alabama Department of Corrections for working to rid our state prisons of crimes being committed within the prison walls.More >>