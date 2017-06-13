AL leaders react to Sessions' testimony

Here's how some of Alabama's leaders are reacting to U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions' testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday.

“I applaud Attorney General Sessions for testifying publicly before the Senate Intelligence Committee. I’m glad he took the opportunity to forcefully defend himself and set the record straight amid unfair partisan attacks. I have always known Attorney General Sessions to be a man of the highest integrity, and he demonstrated that today.”

- Rep. Martha Roby - District 2 - (R-AL)

"Attorney General Jeff Sessions is an individual of the highest character and moral fiber. The public testimony he gave to the Senate Intelligence Committee today clearly proves this. He volunteered to testify openly so all of America could hear his truth.

"I have personally witnessed the integrity of Attorney General Sessions over a span of over 30 years, both in his role as a friend and public servant to our state. Attorney General Sessions served Alabama faithfully and honestly for years, in the same way he now leads the Justice Department, with the utmost integrity and loyalty to America.

"This draining false ploy by the Democrats to focus on Attorney General Sessions is nothing more than a partisan disruption. The Democrat Party has lost control and is desperately clawing at anything and everything, in an attempt to distract the American people from what President Trump is accomplishing.

"The American people deserve better than this. It's time for Democrats to back away from outrageous stall tactics and let President Trump do what he was elected to do in a historic election, to Make America Great Again."