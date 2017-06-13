Corrections officer makes second run for AL governor

A state corrections officer has thrown his hat in the ring to be Alabama's next governor.

As part of his campaign, Stacy Lee George ran three miles in Selma, which included running across the Edmund Pettus Bridge Tuesday. George quickly changed into a suit and greeted the few supporters on hand at the riverfront behind the St. James Hotel in Selma.

This is George's second attempt at running for governor. He's currently a corrections officer at Limestone County Prison in north Alabama.

'You see, politicians tell you what you want to hear all the time. That's what they are politicians," George said. "They're not leaders, they're cowards a lot of times. I've been working in Montgomery for the last 20 years and a lot of them are just cowards. They want to raise your taxes. We're not going to do that. We got plenty of money in Montgomery."

With George in the race now, that makes a total of seven people from both parties in the gubernatorial race.

Gov. Kay Ivey has yet to say if she'll seek a full term in the office.

