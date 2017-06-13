South AL assistant police chief accused of soliciting sex from child

A law enforcement officer in Houston County has been arrested and is facing drug and sex charges after allegedly being caught with a minor.

Investigators say Clint Williams is accused of soliciting sexual acts from a girl under the age 18. Police also recovered marijuana in his possession.

Sheriff Doug Valenza told the Dothan Eagle the investigation start originated from the victim's complaint was made to his office regarding Williams, who is the assistant police chief in Ashford.

Williams is charged with criminal conspiracy to unlawfully possess marijuana and prohibited activities.

Williams was arrested and booked at the Houston County Jail. The 38-year-old has since been released from jail on a $9,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

