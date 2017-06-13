South AL assistant police chief accused of soliciting sex from child

(W)hen I was given the opportunity to follow through with something that I’ve known for a long time that I’m capable of doing, it felt great, I feel vindicated because of it. I’ve never felt better in my life," convicted killer Brenton Walker said at his sentencing.More >>
(W)hen I was given the opportunity to follow through with something that I’ve known for a long time that I’m capable of doing, it felt great, I feel vindicated because of it. I’ve never felt better in my life," convicted killer Brenton Walker said at his sentencing.More >>
A 5-year-old died on a van at a children's health clinic in West Memphis, Arkansas.More >>
A 5-year-old died on a van at a children's health clinic in West Memphis, Arkansas.More >>
Authorities say inmates killed two prison guards during a bus transport in Georgia and are now being sought by law enforcement.More >>
Authorities say inmates killed two prison guards during a bus transport in Georgia and are now being sought by law enforcement.More >>
A multi-state manhunt is underway after two Baldwin State Prison inmates shot and killed two corrections officers on board a transport bus Tuesday in Putnam County, investigators said.More >>
A multi-state manhunt is underway after two Baldwin State Prison inmates shot and killed two corrections officers on board a transport bus Tuesday in Putnam County, investigators said.More >>
Before North Royalton police took George Brinkman into custody early Tuesday morning following an overnight standoff situation with SWAT teams and local law enforcement officials, he spoke to Cleveland 19's Lacey Crisp on Facebook.More >>
Before North Royalton police took George Brinkman into custody early Tuesday morning following an overnight standoff situation with SWAT teams and local law enforcement officials, he spoke to Cleveland 19's Lacey Crisp on Facebook.More >>
Authorities say inmates killed two prison guards during a bus transport in Georgia and are now being sought by law enforcement.More >>
Authorities say inmates killed two prison guards during a bus transport in Georgia and are now being sought by law enforcement.More >>
Jurors in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial want to hear more of his deposition testimony from the accuser's lawsuit when they resume deliberations on Tuesday.More >>
Jurors in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial want to hear more of his deposition testimony from the accuser's lawsuit when they resume deliberations on Tuesday.More >>
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says that North Korea has released Otto Warmbier, an American serving a 15-year prison term with hard labor for alleged anti-state acts.More >>
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says that North Korea has released Otto Warmbier, an American serving a 15-year prison term with hard labor for alleged anti-state acts.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions' testimony to the Senate Intelligence committee Tuesday will be open to the public.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions' testimony to the Senate Intelligence committee Tuesday will be open to the public.More >>
A state corrections officer has thrown his hat in the ring to be Alabama's next governor.More >>
A state corrections officer has thrown his hat in the ring to be Alabama's next governor.More >>
Ozark Animal shelter has adopted almost half of it's animals, since leaders announced overcrowding Friday.More >>
Ozark Animal shelter has adopted almost half of it's animals, since leaders announced overcrowding Friday.More >>
Staff on Capitol Hill told reporters Tuesday that they had to "stop filming" and would not be able to record interviews with senators without prior permission.More >>
Staff on Capitol Hill told reporters Tuesday that they had to "stop filming" and would not be able to record interviews with senators without prior permission.More >>
A law enforcement officer in Houston County has been arrested and is facing drug and sex charges after allegedly being caught with a minor.More >>
A law enforcement officer in Houston County has been arrested and is facing drug and sex charges after allegedly being caught with a minor.More >>
Gov. Kay Ivey and other state leaders announced the formation of the Alabama Juvenile Task Force Tuesday.More >>
Gov. Kay Ivey and other state leaders announced the formation of the Alabama Juvenile Task Force Tuesday.More >>