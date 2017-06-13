Editorial: Is prison a deterrent?

Kudos to the Alabama Department of Corrections for working to rid our state prisons of crimes being committed within the prison walls.

Last month, five correctional officers from the Staton Correctional Facility in Elmore County were arrested following a three-month investigation.

The correctional officers are accused of using their positions in the prisons to provide inmates such contraband as drugs and cellphones and accepting items in return for personal gain. According to prison officials, all but one of the officers has resigned.

These arrests raise questions about how much potential imprisonment really serves as a deterrent to crime. I would think that working in a prison would provide enough visual examples to discourage anyone from ever breaking the law.

Apparently not, as a sixth correctional officer, this time from Bullock Correction Facility, was arrested this week for attempting to smuggle contraband, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and using his position for personal gain.

He, too, has resigned. If these individuals are found guilty of their alleged crimes and thrown in prison, I wonder if they will be looking for the same contraband that got them locked up? While working in the prison, I hope they treated the inmates with respect, since they may soon be their new roommates.

