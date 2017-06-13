Dothan welcomes in the 2017 Trojan Tour - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

By Justin McNelley, Sports Reporter
(Source: WSFA 12 News)
DOTHAN, AL (WSFA) -

The 2017 Trojan Tour made a stop in the Circle City on Tuesday. Fans from the Wiregrass area were able to meet with members of Troy Athletics to hear about the direction of the department heading into the new season.

Not only is the Wiregrass a great place to recruit players, but it's also a great place for Trojan fans. The fans packed the clubhouse at the Highland Oaks Golf Course to hear from head coaches Neal Brown, Chanda Rigby, Phil Cunningham, and others.

Usually one of the largest Trojan Tour crowds of the year, the Wiregrass also makes sure it's voice is heard during the season as well.

"This is our home area without a doubt," said Brown. "Highest number of alumni in the Dothan area. This is our number one area for season ticket sales and just wanted to get out and see a lot of fans and see a lot of people."

The final leg of the Trojan Tour will be Thursday, as it makes stops in both Pensacola and Fort Walton.

