Firefighters battling massive blaze in London high-rise

LONDON (AP) - Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.
One side of the building appeared to be in flames. Forty fire engines and 200 firefighters had been called to the scene early Wednesday morning.
The building is the Grenfell Tower in west London.
The Metropolitan Police said two people were being treated at the scene for smoke inhalation and cordons were in place.
George Clarke, the presenter of "Amazing Spaces," told Radio 5 Live he was covered in ash even though he was 100 meters (yards) from the scene.
He said he saw people waving flashlights from the top level of the building and saw rescuers "doing an incredible job" trying to get people out.
