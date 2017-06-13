MPD officers respond to shooting on Lower Wetumpka Road - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

MPD officers respond to shooting on Lower Wetumpka Road

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating after a woman was shot Tuesday night.

MPD officers located the woman suffering from a gunshot wound in the 3100 block of Lower Wetumpka Road. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation. 

