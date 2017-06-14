YMCA of Greater Montgomery to unveil new toys at Camp Grandview site

New summer features are in place at YMCA of Greater Montgomery’s Camp Grandview. The Y will officially unveil its new 'airnasium', a new water blob, new playground and new zip line tower Wednesday morning.

Camp Grandview is 190 acres of picnic areas, walking trails, athletic fields, playgrounds, pools, and its very own lake located in Millbrook. It hosts hundreds of campers every summer as part of its Day Camp program.

Tune into Today in Alabama to see reporter Bethany Davis' report showing off the new summer fun features before anyone else gets to see them! We have it on good authority she'll be ziplining around 6:45 a.m.!

The official unveiling of the new toys and tours of Camp Grandview start at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Learn more about registering for its camps HERE.

