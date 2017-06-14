YMCA of Greater Montgomery to unveil new toys at Camp Grandview site

New summer features are in place at YMCA of Greater Montgomery’s Camp Grandview. The Y will officially unveil its new 'airnasium', a new water blob, new playground and new zip line tower Wednesday morning.
Camp Grandview is 190 acres of picnic areas, walking trails, athletic fields, playgrounds, pools, and its very own lake located in Millbrook. It hosts hundreds of campers every summer as part of its Day Camp program.
Tune into Today in Alabama to see reporter Bethany Davis' report showing off the new summer fun features before anyone else gets to see them! We have it on good authority she'll be ziplining around 6:45 a.m.!
The official unveiling of the new toys and tours of Camp Grandview start at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Learn more about registering for its camps HERE.
Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.
Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.More >>
Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.More >>
A multi-state manhunt is underway after two Baldwin State Prison inmates shot and killed two corrections officers on board a transport bus Tuesday in Putnam County, investigators said.More >>
A multi-state manhunt is underway after two Baldwin State Prison inmates shot and killed two corrections officers on board a transport bus Tuesday in Putnam County, investigators said.More >>
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.More >>
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.More >>
Cincinnati native Otto Warmbier is back home after North Korea detained him more than a year before releasing him Tuesday.More >>
Cincinnati native Otto Warmbier is back home after North Korea detained him more than a year before releasing him Tuesday.More >>
A 5-year-old died on a van at a children's health clinic in West Memphis, Arkansas.More >>
A 5-year-old died on a van at a children's health clinic in West Memphis, Arkansas.More >>
Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.More >>
Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions denied 'false and scurrilous allegations' about his contacts with Russian official in a dramatic appearance before the Senate Intelligence Committee.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions denied 'false and scurrilous allegations' about his contacts with Russian official in a dramatic appearance before the Senate Intelligence Committee.More >>
The frenzy outside the courthouse is growing larger and wilder with each day of jury deliberations in Bill Cosby's sexual assault case.More >>
The frenzy outside the courthouse is growing larger and wilder with each day of jury deliberations in Bill Cosby's sexual assault case.More >>
New summer features are in place at YMCA of Greater Montgomery’s Camp Grandview.More >>
New summer features are in place at YMCA of Greater Montgomery’s Camp Grandview.More >>
The Montgomery Police Department is investigating after a woman was shot Tuesday night.More >>
The Montgomery Police Department is investigating after a woman was shot Tuesday night.More >>
A multi-state manhunt is underway after two Baldwin State Prison inmates shot and killed two corrections officers on board a transport bus Tuesday in Putnam County, investigators said.More >>
A multi-state manhunt is underway after two Baldwin State Prison inmates shot and killed two corrections officers on board a transport bus Tuesday in Putnam County, investigators said.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions' testimony to the Senate Intelligence committee Tuesday will be open to the public.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions' testimony to the Senate Intelligence committee Tuesday will be open to the public.More >>
The man always maintained his innocence after being sentenced to 19 years for a 1999 robbery.More >>
The man always maintained his innocence after being sentenced to 19 years for a 1999 robbery.More >>