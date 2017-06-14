WATCH LIVE: U.S. Congressman, others shot in Virginia

Reports of multiple shooting near a baseball fielding in Alexandria, Va.
CLICK HERE for written coverage.
Watch live video coverage below.
Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.
Police responded to reports of shots fired at or near a field where Capitol Hill lawmakers were having baseball practice, according to reports.More >>
Police responded to reports of shots fired at or near a field where Capitol Hill lawmakers were having baseball practice, according to reports.More >>
Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.More >>
Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.More >>
The man always maintained his innocence after being sentenced to 19 years for a 1999 robbery.More >>
The man always maintained his innocence after being sentenced to 19 years for a 1999 robbery.More >>
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.More >>
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.More >>
Authorities say inmates killed two prison guards during a bus transport in Georgia and are now being sought by law enforcement.More >>
Authorities say inmates killed two prison guards during a bus transport in Georgia and are now being sought by law enforcement.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions denied 'false and scurrilous allegations' about his contacts with Russian official in a dramatic appearance before the Senate Intelligence Committee.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions denied 'false and scurrilous allegations' about his contacts with Russian official in a dramatic appearance before the Senate Intelligence Committee.More >>
The president's alleged criticism came as Senate Republican leaders' attempts to write their own health care package have been slowed by disagreements between their party's conservatives and moderates.More >>
The president's alleged criticism came as Senate Republican leaders' attempts to write their own health care package have been slowed by disagreements between their party's conservatives and moderates.More >>
Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.More >>
Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.More >>
The frenzy outside the courthouse is growing larger and wilder with each day of jury deliberations in Bill Cosby's sexual assault case.More >>
The frenzy outside the courthouse is growing larger and wilder with each day of jury deliberations in Bill Cosby's sexual assault case.More >>
Police responded to reports of shots fired at or near a field where Capitol Hill lawmakers were having baseball practice, according to reports.More >>
Police responded to reports of shots fired at or near a field where Capitol Hill lawmakers were having baseball practice, according to reports.More >>
Reports of multiple shooting near a baseball fielding in Alexandria, Va. Watch video below. CLICK HERE for text coverage. Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.More >>
Reports of multiple shooting near a baseball fielding in Alexandria, Va. Watch video below. CLICK HERE for text coverage. Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.More >>
The president may be getting a big birthday card as a gift. Last week, first lady Melania Trump asked supporters to sign a card for her husband.More >>
The president may be getting a big birthday card as a gift. Last week, first lady Melania Trump asked supporters to sign a card for her husband.More >>
New summer features are in place at YMCA of Greater Montgomery’s Camp Grandview.More >>
New summer features are in place at YMCA of Greater Montgomery’s Camp Grandview.More >>