REACTION: AL leaders react after shooting of GOP Congressman, others

Alabama lawmakers are reacting to news of the shooting of U.S. Congressman and House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA), as well as several others at a GOP charity baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia early Wednesday.

Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks was on the baseball field and witnessed the events unfolding.

Praying for those injured at this morning's practice. I'm especially thankful to the US Capitol Police who risked their lived to protect us. — Mo Brooks (@RepMoBrooks) June 14, 2017

I was on the field 20 yards away from the shooter. I am okay. Please join me in praying for @SteveScalise and the others who were injured. — Gary Palmer (@USRepGaryPalmer) June 14, 2017

Absolutely horrific news this morning. Please join me in saying a prayer for @SteveScalise, the Capitol Police, and everyone impacted. — Rep. Bradley Byrne (@RepByrne) June 14, 2017

An important reminder about the hard work, dedication, and sacrifice of the @CapitolPolice. https://t.co/LuC7ymMjom — Rep. Bradley Byrne (@RepByrne) June 14, 2017

Praying for @SteveScalise and all those impacted by the shooting this morning. — Mike Rogers (@RepMikeRogersAL) June 14, 2017

Please join me in praying for my colleagues and Capitol Police. I am fine. Thank you to those who have asked. — Rep. Robert Aderholt (@Robert_Aderholt) June 14, 2017

Horrifying. My staff is safe and accounted for. We are devastated and praying for @SteveScalise and Capitol Police officers and staff shot. — Rep. Martha Roby (@RepMarthaRoby) June 14, 2017

My prayers with @SteveScalise and others wounded this morning. Thankful for first responders and heroism of security/Capitol Police. — Sen Luther Strange (@SenatorStrange) June 14, 2017

My prayers are with my GOP colleagues, staffers & first responders attacked at baseball practice this morning. https://t.co/PvTs1o9sXj — Rep. Terri A. Sewell (@RepTerriSewell) June 14, 2017

