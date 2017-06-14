REACTION: AL leaders react after shooting of GOP Congressman, ot - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

REACTION: AL leaders react after shooting of GOP Congressman, others

Alabama lawmakers are reacting to news of the shooting of U.S. Congressman and House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA), as well as several others at a GOP charity baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia early Wednesday. 

Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks was on the baseball field and witnessed the events unfolding. 

 

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.  

Powered by Frankly