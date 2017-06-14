Former AL Chief Justice Sue Bell Cobb announces run for governor

Former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Sue Bell Cobb will seek the governor's office in the 2018 election cycle, she confirmed Wednesday.

She released a statement that reads:

It's time the people of Alabama had an elected representative who is honest. Not just honest in personal life or business life, but with finances, with how they conduct themselves in office and with how they uphold solemn oaths taken. Oaths sworn to uphold the Constitution and serve their fellow citizens rather than themselves. It is time for honesty in every branch of our government. And it’s time for our representatives to actually put people ahead of their political party and their own personal politics. It is definitely time for that. But it is also time for something more significant and perhaps more difficult for politicians. It is time that someone was honest about the real challenges we face as a state. We’re near 50th in all the good categories and 1st in all the bad ones. It is time for honesty about what we need to do to move Alabama in the right direction. We deserve the facts. We deserve the truth. We deserve progress. This requires honest leadership.

In our nation and in our state, there is so much anxiety and anger, mistrust and skepticism.

Too few people listen to each other. Too many hear only what they want to hear. I know this, because for the last few months, I have traveled the state, received calls and emails and been approached in public, not just by friends, but by total strangers. They read the paper, they read Facebook posts and they watch the news. And they become more concerned each day. They want to believe in a better future, and so they ask me to run for governor. I have been flattered, but also humbled. Flattered to have their trust, but humbled, because winning this election would bring immense responsibilities. The next governor will inherit problems that have been left to fester for years. When the race ends, the marathon will begin.

With all of this in mind, and after much prayer and deep discussion with my family and friends, I am announcing my intention to become a part of the process to restore decency to our public discourse and to find real solutions to our long-standing problems, as I plan to seek the Democratic nomination for governor.

I do not have all the answers, but I can say that I have spent almost my entire life in our beautiful state with her strong heart beating in my ear. I have observed the issues from a judicial bench within the system. And more recently as a private citizen from without. Studying our state’s challenges and striving to make things better has been my life’s calling. As we move ahead, I will listen and think, question, work with others, separate fact from fiction, tell only the truth and make accountability the new norm in Montgomery. And I will not stop until this state, steeped in rich tradition, is on the road to reaching our God-given potential. It’s time for that to happen. It’s time for Alabamians to have a governor who cares more about people than a party. It’s time for citizens to have a leader who will take them fearlessly, confidently and honestly toward a better future for all. It’s time.