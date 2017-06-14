Former AL Chief Justice Sue Bell Cobb announces run for governor

Some Trump allies have begun questioning whether Mueller's wide-ranging investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election is becoming too political.More >>
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is scheduled to appear Wednesday before the Foreign Affairs Committee.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions denied 'false and scurrilous allegations' about his contacts with Russian official in a dramatic appearance before the Senate Intelligence Committee.More >>
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game.More >>
Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.More >>
The man always maintained his innocence after being sentenced to 19 years for a 1999 robbery.More >>
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.More >>
The Michigan woman was approached by security and asked to leave the mall after an anonymous complaint about her attire.More >>
Cooling raindrops will return tomorrow, perhaps carrying some risk for severe weather.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions denied 'false and scurrilous allegations' about his contacts with Russian official in a dramatic appearance before the Senate Intelligence Committee.More >>
The president's alleged criticism came as Senate Republican leaders' attempts to write their own health care package have been slowed by disagreements between their party's conservatives and moderates.More >>
The frenzy outside the courthouse is growing larger and wilder with each day of jury deliberations in Bill Cosby's sexual assault case.More >>
Former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Sue Bell Cobb will seek the governor's office in 2018, she confirmed Wednesday.More >>
Alabama lawmakers are reacting to news of the shooting of U.S. Congressman and House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA), as well as several others at a GOP charity baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia early Wednesday.More >>
