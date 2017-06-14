Eric: Less rain and more heat coming

Cooling raindrops will return tomorrow, perhaps carrying some risk for severe weather.

TODAY: Precipitable water values are significantly lower across the area this morning, and that drier air will help to inhibit coverage of showers and storms through the day. We'll toss a 30% rain chance out there, but I get the feeling many of you will stay dry today. Without the raindrops, temperatures should have no problem hovering around 90 degrees for highs. Given the surface humidity, heat index values will climb into the lower and middle 90s.

THURSDAY: Tomorrow presents a trickier forecast with high-res models picking up on more organized action approaching the area. A complex of thunderstorms could develop ahead of a cold front to our north, racing southward into tomorrow afternoon and evening into the hot and humid air. Should this complex develop, an organized line of strong to even severe thunderstorms could materialize late tomorrow. Gusty to damaging wind issues could be an issue, but trying to forecast these features a day ahead of time isn't easy.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the northern half of Alabama in a Slight risk area to account for this potential. Worth monitoring for sure.

INTO THE WEEKEND: More heat, humidity & afternoon t-storms will dominate going into our weekend. Not a washout of a forecast, but daily chances for rain remain elevated mainly into the afternoons.

