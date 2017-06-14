2 robbery suspects sought after shooting assistant manager in Dothan

Dothan police are searching for two suspects wanted for an armed robbery at a restaurant late Tuesday evening.

Investigators say the suspects entered Larry's Real Pit Bar-B-Q on Ross Clark Circle around 9 p.m. and held the assistant manager at gunpoint before shooting him. The victim was later taken to an area hospital where they were treated for injuries and are expected to recover.

"From what we can tell so far the individual inside the business, the assistant manager was cooperating and was doing everything he was told to do so at this point we're not sure if the suspects simply became impatient and shot the subject or something else happened," said Lieutenant Will Glover with the Dothan Police Department.

Police spent the night canvassing the area, searching for the suspects. Police say the suspects attempted to take money from the safe but aren't discussing what or if anything was taken.

Wednesday morning, investigators released surveillance photos of the pair, as well as the potential getaway vehicle.

Police are asking for any help from the community that may lead to the identity of the robbers, who should be considered armed and dangerous.

"They have no problem pulling a trigger on a firearm so we are highly concerned for everyone's safety and it's of the utmost importance that we catch these individuals and get them in jail," said Glover.

Anyone with information should call the Dothan Police Department at 334-615-3000.

