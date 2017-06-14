2 robbery suspects sought after shooting assistant manager in Dothan

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game.More >>
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.More >>
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.More >>
San Francisco police confirm a shooting at a sprawling UPS warehouse and customer service center, but no information on injuries has been released.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions denied 'false and scurrilous allegations' about his contacts with Russian official in a dramatic appearance before the Senate Intelligence Committee.More >>
Southern Baptists will reconsider formally condemning white nationalism and the political movement known as the "alt-right.''.More >>
The frenzy outside the courthouse is growing larger and wilder with each day of jury deliberations in Bill Cosby's sexual assault case.More >>
Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who is heading the investigating into Russia's meddling in the 2016 election, has expanded the inquiry to include an examination of possible obstruction of justice by President Donald Trump.More >>
Montgomery is the new home of Alabama’s first U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Field Office.More >>
The president's alleged criticism came as Senate Republican leaders' attempts to write their own health care package have been slowed by disagreements between their party's conservatives and moderates.More >>
Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.More >>
Alabama fishing enthusiasts hoping for a longer red snapper season finally got their wish Wednesday, as Gov.Kay Ivey announced an additional 39 days to the federal season.More >>
The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a business robbery that happened Wednesday.More >>
