2 robbery suspects sought after shooting Dothan store manager

Dothan police are searching for two suspects wanted for an armed robbery at a restaurant late Tuesday evening.

Investigators say the suspects entered Larry's Real Pit Bar-B-Q on Ross Clark Circle around 9 p.m. and held the manager at gunpoint before shooting him. The victim was later taken to an area hospital where they were treated for injuries and are expected to recover.

Police spent the night canvassing the area, searching for the suspects.

Wednesday morning, investigators released surveillance photos of the pair, as well as the potential getaway vehicle.

Police are asking for any help from the community that may lead to the identity of the robbers, who should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information should call the Dothan Police Department at 334-615-3000.

