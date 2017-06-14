Business robbed on Montgomery's Eastdale Circle

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a business robbery that happened Wednesday.

Details are limited, but investigators could say the crime happened in the 3500 block of Eastdale Circle.

While there is a credit union and multiple stores connected to Eastdale Mall in that block, investigators would not release the exact business name.

Investigators would say there were no injuries and an undisclosed about of money was taken.

No suspects have been identified.

