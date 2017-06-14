Wetumpka teen waits on patent for new Kevlar design

Law enforcement officers across the country may be wearing a new kind of bullet proof vest in the near future, and the new design could very well be the work of a Wetumpka teenager.

17-year old Lucar Lynn is a senior at Wetumpka High School and has invented a new Kevlar design. Lynn's specific invention focuses not on the actual materials that make up the Kevlar vest, but instead it focuses on how the vest is designed, with particular emphasis on how the materials are weaved together.

Lynn is a budding scientist. He loves math and numbers, and others agree. The teen recently won awards at a science fair in California for new Kevlar design and is currently waiting on a patent.

