Wetumpka teen waits on patent for new Kevlar design

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game.More >>
Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.More >>
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.More >>
San Francisco police confirm a shooting at a sprawling UPS warehouse and customer service center, but no information on injuries has been released.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions denied 'false and scurrilous allegations' about his contacts with Russian official in a dramatic appearance before the Senate Intelligence Committee.More >>
The frenzy outside the courthouse is growing larger and wilder with each day of jury deliberations in Bill Cosby's sexual assault case.More >>
Rising seniors from across the state of Alabama gathered at Huntingdon College for a three day Economic and Community Development Scholars Program.More >>
Law enforcement officers across the country may be wearing a new kind of bullet proof vest in the near future, and the new design could very well be the work of a Wetumpka teenager.More >>
New summer features are in place at YMCA of Greater Montgomery’s Camp Grandview. The Y officially unveiled its new 'airnasium', a new water blob, new playground and new zip line tower Wednesday morning.More >>
The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a business robbery that happened Wednesday.More >>
Politicians from the president to state governors have condemned the shooting at a GOP baseball practice and extended thoughts and prayers to Rep. Steve Scalise.More >>
