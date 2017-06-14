Huntingdon College hosts economic and community development program

Rising seniors from across the state of Alabama gathered at Huntingdon College for a three day Economic and Community Development Scholars Program.

"We've tried to inspire them to consider a career in Economic Development," said Anthony Leigh, the Senior Vice President of Huntingdon College. "It's so important for the future of our state that we are growing the next generation of leaders," Leigh continued. "We think that here at Huntingdon College we are well positioned to be able to train and equip students to go forth to apply wisdom in their communities."

Leigh says he is eager to see how the students affect the people around them after leaving the three day event.

"We think that we're a great place for them to come and get some training, and we're excited to see where life takes them and see the unique ways in which they go forward to advance their local communities," said Leigh.

Chambers of commerce across Alabama were invited to nominate one rising high school senior to participate in the Economic and Community Development Scholars Program.

"They've been here since Monday, and they've had a number of speakers," said Leigh. "They visited with the governor in her office on Monday. We toured a local chamber of commerce. They got to experience the Montgomery Biscuits, and for the last two days they've been involved in an economic development simulation where they've had an opportunity to represent a local community and to package it and sell it to try to attract a company to bring its facility to them," Leigh said.

The program concluded on Wednesday with a mock ground-breaking and ribbon-cutting ceremony. At the "graduation" ceremony, the students received hard hats along with an incentive.

"We want these students to be Huntingdon students. So we've given them an economic incentive to be Huntingdon students with a tuition discount if they choose to come to Huntingdon," said Leigh.

The tuition discount is worth $12,500 annually, and $50,000 in total.

