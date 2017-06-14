New study ranks Troy as top college in Alabama

A new study by Schools.com ranked Troy University as the No. 1 four-year college in Alabama.

The website provides information on higher education to students across the country and recently ranked the top 10 Alabama colleges.

According to the website, Troy was recognized for its low average net price, wide range of degree options, and having the flexibility of offering night, weekend and online classes.

Troy offers more than 170 academic majors and minors, which ranks seventh in the state.

It also ranks fourth in the state in the number of programs available via distance education. Troy ranks third behind Columbia Southern and the University of Alabama in number of online courses with 27.

Troy also has a 92 percent admission rate, which is the highest in the state.

The website's methodology for its ranking system took several factors into account, including tuition fees, number of degrees offered and average retention rate. The data in the study came from the National Center for Education Statistics from 2014-2016 and College Scorecard 2014-2015.

Below is Schools.com's top 10 four-year colleges in Alabama:

Troy University University of North Alabama University of Alabama at Birmingham University of Alabama University of South Alabama Columbia Southern University Auburn University University of Alabama in Huntsville Auburn University at Montgomery University of West Alabama

