Alabama outfielder Chandler Taylor selected by the Minnesota Twins in the 27th round

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (Alabama Athletics) – Alabama outfielder Chandler Taylor was the first pick of the 27th round (796 overall) in the 2017 MLB First-Year Player Draft, going to the Minnesota Twins. Taylor was the second player taken in this year’s draft from the 2016-17 Crimson Tide roster, joining Garrett Suchey, who was taken earlier in the day.

A two-year starter at Alabama, Chandler Taylor has been a force in the Crimson Tide lineup, serving as the primary cleanup hitter in each of the last two seasons. Taylor batted .278 (107-385) with 25 home runs and 67 RBI while adding 67 runs scored in his two seasons with the Crimson Tide. His efforts earned him postseason all-conference recognition each year, including All-SEC Freshman Team honors in 2016 followed by a Second Team All-SEC selection in 2017.

Taylor finished 2017 as the team leader in seven offensive categories including: home runs (16), RBI (34), runs (39), walks (32), stolen bases (7-11), slugging percentage (.601) and total bases (113). His numbers also placed him among league leaders, ranking third in home runs, fifth in slugging and ninth overall in total bases during the regular-season. In SEC play, Taylor led UA’s everyday starters in average at .295 (33-112), while contributing a team-leading 10 home runs, 15 RBI, 19 runs scored, 71 total bases and 16 walks. His .634 slugging and .382 on-base percentage also led the team, while his eight doubles and three stolen bases each tied for the team-high mark. Against SEC opponents during the regular season, Taylor ranked fourth in home runs, fifth in slugging percentage and seventh in total bases across the league.

As a freshman, Taylor started all 56 games that he played, finishing with a .274 (54-197) average, adding nine home runs and a team-high 40 walks on his way to Freshman All-SEC recognition. In SEC play, Taylor led the Tide in average (.295), RBI (25), extra-base hits (16), total bases (63), walks (24), slugging (.600) and on-base percentage (.435). 

