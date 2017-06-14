AL Congressman Gary Palmer gives account of shooting

Alabama Republican Congressman Gary Palmer says he was injured when he sought cover during the shooting at the Congressional Baseball Game practice Wednesday morning.

Palmer released a statement Wednesday afternoon and gave his account of the shooting.

"This morning I was with my Republican colleagues practicing for the annual charity Congressional Baseball Game -- a game that this year, ironically, is to honor victims of the recent terror attacks in England -- when a lone gunman walked out by the third baseline and opened fire," Palmer said.

Palmer was not shot.

"I was about 20 yards away from the shooter. It was reported that I received treatment. This was due to me injuring my leg as I sought cover," Palmer said.

According to Palmer's office, the injuries were minor, he was treated by a physician and he hopes to play in Thursday night's game.

Palmer also sent well wishes and prayers to House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and the others who were injured. He also expressed his gratitude to Capitol Police.

Alabama Congressman Mo Brooks was also at the practice and said he helped put pressure on Scalise's wound.

