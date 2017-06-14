AL Congressman Gary Palmer gives account of shooting

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game.More >>
Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.More >>
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.More >>
San Francisco police confirm a shooting at a sprawling UPS warehouse and customer service center, but no information on injuries has been released.More >>
If it werent' for the heroism of two Capitol Police officers, the tragedy would have been far worse, the president said.More >>
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game.More >>
The president's alleged criticism came as Senate Republican leaders' attempts to write their own health care package have been slowed by disagreements between their party's conservatives and moderates.More >>
Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions denied 'false and scurrilous allegations' about his contacts with Russian official in a dramatic appearance before the Senate Intelligence Committee.More >>
The frenzy outside the courthouse is growing larger and wilder with each day of jury deliberations in Bill Cosby's sexual assault case.More >>
Southern Baptists will reconsider formally condemning white nationalism and the political movement known as the "alt-right.''.More >>
Alexandria Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation will be holding a press conference at 4:30 p.m. to discuss the Wednesday shooting at a GOP baseball practice.More >>
Republican Congressman Gary Palmer says he was injured when he sought cover during the shooting at the Congressional Baseball Game practice Wednesday morning.More >>
