ABC board approves 5% increase on price of liquor

The Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board, also known as the ABC Board, voted unanimously on Wednesday to approve a 5 percent increase on mark up prices for liquor sales.

Dean Argo, government relations manager for Alabama's ABC Board, says the increase will go into effect on Nov. 1.

The board has been looking to make this change since March. The increase brings the mark-up price up from 30 percent to 35 percent. According to the board back in March, the five percent increase will affect a $30 bottle of liquor approximately one dollar, meaning it would cost the consumer a dollar more to purchase the bottle.

Argo says the money this increase will bring in has been earmarked in the general fund budget for district attorneys and the court system.

