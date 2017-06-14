Search party finds missing Ozark man dead

A group of volunteers searching for a missing man in Ozark found the man's body Wednesday, according to the Ozark Police Department.

Robert Dylan Gunter, 20, had been missing since Sunday. He was last seen near Alcuri Drive around 7:15 p.m.

He was reported missing to Ozark police around 9:30 that night. Family, friends and law enforcement conducted searches for Gunter.

Gunter's body was found Wednesday approximately 250 yards into the trees off Alcuri Drive, police said. Authorities believe he died from a single gunshot wound.

The Ozark Police Department, Dale County Sheriff's Office and Dale County Coroner's Office are investigating.

